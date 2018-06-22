Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Center for Performing Arts Presents Winston’s Royal Roost, The Nightclub at Granada Theatre

By Sydney Gardner for the Granada Theatre | July 30, 2014 | 4:18 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts is excited to present Winston’s Royal Roost, The Nightclub at the Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Aug. 15 in the McCune Founders Room.

Winston’s is a new upscale nightclub series modeled after the popular New York jazz club of the 1950s, the “Royal Roost.” It takes place monthly in The Granada Theatre’s upstairs lounge and features live music, cocktails, conversation and dancing.

Each month different local musicians join Winston’s Royal Roost House Band (Woody DeMarco on piano, Hank Allen on bass and David Grossman on drums) for a lively night of music and dancing. The guest artist for the Aug. 15 event is Margie Nelson on vocals.

General admission is $20 for the general public and may be purchased at the door, by phone or online. The admission charge is waived for Granada Theatre Giving Society members.

Complimentary valet parking is available for all guests and a special wine tasting by Clarets. Doors open at 7 p.m. for cocktail hour, with live music and dancing to begin at 8 p.m.

The 2014 schedule of Winston’s Royal Roost is as follows:

» Friday, Aug. 15
» Friday, Sept. 19
» Tuesday, Oct. 14
» Tuesday, Nov. 18
» Tuesday, Dec. 16

For more information about the Winston’s Royal Roost Nightclub event or any performances at the Granada Theatre, click here or call 805.899.2222.

— Sydney Gardner is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

