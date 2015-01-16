Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:25 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Winter Break Summit Helps Santa Maria Valley Youths Get Savvy About Technology

120 students in the Gifted and Talented Education program attend a day-long enrichment workshop to improve their skills

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 16, 2015 | 5:00 p.m.

Some Santa Maria-Bonita School District students happily interrupted their winter break Wednesday and returned to the classroom, where they learned tips about Google and assorted computer apps. 

Each year during winter break, the district holds a day-long enrichment workshop for the students in the Gifted and Talented Education program.

“This year we changed it up and went with technology and only involved sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders,” said Gina Danley, GATE advisor and event organizer.

The summit took place at Tommie Kunst Junior High School in northwest Santa Maria, where approximately 120 students attended sessions throughout the day Wednesday.

Students at the GATE Institute of Technology could choose from assorted sessions such as coding and gaming, digital storytelling and editing, video editing, Google Apps, Internet research, audio recording tools, Minecraft and more. 

In the afternoon, students shared what they've learned with their peers and taught mini lessons of their own. Danley asked how they would carry the lessons from Wednesday back to their day-to-day teachers and classrooms. Students noted how they could use Google email to notify instructors or make a PowToon to show to the class.

Arly Ortega of Ontiveros Elementary School reviews her presentation during the winter break tech summit held for Santa Maria-Bonita School District Gifted and Talented Education program students. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

“We are preparing our students for the future," Danley said. "Technology advances at a rapid rate, and we have to help students and teachers keep pace with that. ...We have to devote time to technology if we want our students to grow with it and effectively use it.”

The workshop was an extracurricular program for GATE students. District teachers and tech experts taught the sessions where students use Chromebook notebooks and other devices provided by the district to hone their tech skills. 

They also heard from Manuel Guizar, who works in the visual effects industry for movies and detailed how special effects were created, Danley said.

Santa Maria-Bonita students will return from winter break next Wednesday, while teachers return a day earlier on Tuesday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 