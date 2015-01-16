Winter Break Summit Helps Santa Maria Valley Youths Get Savvy About Technology

120 students in the Gifted and Talented Education program attend a day-long enrichment workshop to improve their skills

Some Santa Maria-Bonita School District students happily interrupted their winter break Wednesday and returned to the classroom, where they learned tips about Google and assorted computer apps.

Each year during winter break, the district holds a day-long enrichment workshop for the students in the Gifted and Talented Education program.

“This year we changed it up and went with technology and only involved sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders,” said Gina Danley, GATE advisor and event organizer.

The summit took place at Tommie Kunst Junior High School in northwest Santa Maria, where approximately 120 students attended sessions throughout the day Wednesday.

Students at the GATE Institute of Technology could choose from assorted sessions such as coding and gaming, digital storytelling and editing, video editing, Google Apps, Internet research, audio recording tools, Minecraft and more.

In the afternoon, students shared what they've learned with their peers and taught mini lessons of their own. Danley asked how they would carry the lessons from Wednesday back to their day-to-day teachers and classrooms. Students noted how they could use Google email to notify instructors or make a PowToon to show to the class.

“We are preparing our students for the future," Danley said. "Technology advances at a rapid rate, and we have to help students and teachers keep pace with that. ...We have to devote time to technology if we want our students to grow with it and effectively use it.”

The workshop was an extracurricular program for GATE students. District teachers and tech experts taught the sessions where students use Chromebook notebooks and other devices provided by the district to hone their tech skills.

They also heard from Manuel Guizar, who works in the visual effects industry for movies and detailed how special effects were created, Danley said.

Santa Maria-Bonita students will return from winter break next Wednesday, while teachers return a day earlier on Tuesday.

