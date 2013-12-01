Winter On Its Way with Overnight Freeze Conditions Expected Wednesday through Friday

After one more day of summer-like temperatures Monday, the weather is expected to take a hard winter turn Tuesday when a cold low-pressure system begins moving into Santa Barbara County.

Freeze conditions are possible in coastal and interior valleys Wednesday through Friday.

The National Weather Service said the weekend's balmy temperatures will continue under clear skies Monday, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper 70s.

Beginning Tuesday, however, mostly cloudy conditions are expected before increasing west to north winds sweep the area. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible Tuesday afternoon on the South Coast, the weather service said.

Tuesday's highs should only reach the upper 50s and low 60s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

The weather service said the arctic air mass sliding down the coast should settle in to the area Wednesday, sending temperatures plunging and bringing hard freeze warnings for coastal and interior valleys.

Wednesday through Sunday, daytime conditions are likely to include mostly clear skies and daytime highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Overnight lows are expected to hover in the mid-20s to mid-30s Wednesday through Saturday, and the weather service said temperatures are likely to remain well below freezing for several hours.

Weather officials said the freezing temperatures could harm crops and exposed pipes, and suggested that shelter be provided for the homeless, pets and livestock. Sensitive outdoor plants should be covered or brought inside.

Although the cold snap is expected to be mostly dry, the weather service said up to an inch of snow is possible on mountains above 3,500 feet, including 3,995-foot La Cumbre Peak above Santa Barbara.

