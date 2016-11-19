Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Winter Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | November 19, 2016 | 9:28 a.m.

Santa Barbara County is due for a healthy dose of rainfall Sunday, as a Pacific storm system moves through the region.

“It’a a typical cool-season storm,” said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

He said rain is likely to begin falling late Saturday and continue through Sunday evening, with a chance of showers into Monday.

“Yesterday it started to look like the chances for rain were getting better, and the trend continued today,” Sukup told Noozhawk.

The forecast calls for precipitation totals of three-quarters to 1½ inches along the coast and in inland valleys, with as much as 3 inches falling in some mountain locations.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, which could produce heavier downpours, Sukup said.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s, giving way to clouds in the evening hours. Sunday should be cooler, with a high around 60.

Overnight lows are expected in the mid-40s.

A beach hazard statement has been issued for elevated surf and rip tides from 4 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

It will be breezy, Sukup said, but likely below advisory levels.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 