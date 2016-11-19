Winter Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County is due for a healthy dose of rainfall Sunday, as a Pacific storm system moves through the region.

“It’a a typical cool-season storm,” said Scott Sukup, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

He said rain is likely to begin falling late Saturday and continue through Sunday evening, with a chance of showers into Monday.

“Yesterday it started to look like the chances for rain were getting better, and the trend continued today,” Sukup told Noozhawk.

The forecast calls for precipitation totals of three-quarters to 1½ inches along the coast and in inland valleys, with as much as 3 inches falling in some mountain locations.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms, which could produce heavier downpours, Sukup said.

Saturday should be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-60s, giving way to clouds in the evening hours. Sunday should be cooler, with a high around 60.

Overnight lows are expected in the mid-40s.

A beach hazard statement has been issued for elevated surf and rip tides from 4 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Monday.

It will be breezy, Sukup said, but likely below advisory levels.

