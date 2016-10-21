Winter Wonderland Predicted for Granada Theater

Theater League, Inc. announces Broadway Christmas Wonderland is coming to The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara for a two-day limited engagement, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 and 30.



Tickets, now on sale, are available at The Granada box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 899-2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 1-866-314-7687.

The entire family can start Christmas in style as Santa and his merry helpers take them on an unforgettable nostalgic journey. Holiday favorite songs include: "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and more holiday standards.



A cast of 24 singers and dancers hand-selected from London, New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles will transform the stage into winter wonderland magic. With more than 1,000 glittering costumes and spectacular sets and scenery the show parades its way through the excitement of the holiday season.



Broadway Christmas Wonderland is produced by Spirit Productions and David King, a multi award-winning and internationally acclaimed theater producer who became known to American audiences through the hit musical, Spirit of the Dance.



Theaterleague.com, BroadwaySantaBarbara.com, and The Granada Theatre box office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2016-17 Broadway in Santa Barbara Series.

Theater League, founded in 1976 presents national tours of Broadway musicals in performing arts centers around the country,

For more information, visit TheaterLeague.com.

— Patrick Lewallen for Theatre League.