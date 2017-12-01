‘Winter Wonderland’ Rolls Through Lompoc With Annual Parade

Lompoc turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for the annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade.

Some 60 entries, many decked out with lights, traveled along North H Street for the procession that turned right on Ocean Avenue and ended near I Street.

Participants included school groups, churches, sports teams and other organizations from around the Lompoc Valley.

The Lompoc Recreation Division organizes the parade which this year featured the theme of “Winter Wonderland.”

Participants marched, danced and cycled along the parade route as hundreds of people gathered to watch from the sidewalk.

Nonperishable food items collected on the route will be donated to the Lompoc Food Pantry.

After the parade, winners were announced during a community tree-lighting ceremony at Centennial Park, corner of H Street and Cypress Avenue, where youngsters also got a chance to meet with Santa.

The winning entries were:

» Best Marching Band — Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band

» Non-Commercial Dance/Cheer — Lompoc Youth Football Cheer

» Commercial Dance/Cheer — Garcia Dance Studio

» Youth Group (Nonprofit) — Lompoc Boy Scouts Pack 64

» Non-Youth Group (Nonprofit) — American Legion Post 211 Riders

» Faith-Based — Calvary Chapel of Lompoc

» Commercial — Toyota of Lompoc

» Best Use of Lights — Calvary Chapel of Lompoc

The Lompoc parade launched North County holiday celebrations which will include the Julefest Parade at 11 a.m. in downtown Solvang and the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

