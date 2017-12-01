Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:36 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

‘Winter Wonderland’ Rolls Through Lompoc With Annual Parade

Hundreds watch annual Children's Christmas season procession featuring 60 entries

La Purisima Concepcion Catholic School’s LIttle Saints Preschool entered an elaborate float showing off the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade theme of ‘Winter Wonderland.’

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Alina Rodriguez, 5, and Katie Rodriguez, 3, were part of the Garcia Dance Studio entry in the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday night.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne and her husband Jason await the start of their ride on decorated bicycles for the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday night.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Vandenberg Middle School students David Orellana and Elijah Bradshaw show off their holiday spirit for the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Queen Ciarra Blow, center, is flanked by princesses Audrieyanna Villa, left, and Destiny Resura on Friday night while awaiting the start of the Lompoc Children’s Christmas Season Parade.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Lompoc Valley Flower Festival Parade Co-Chair Elizabeth Nunez is decked out in her Christmas clothing for the Children’s Christmas Season Parade on Friday night where she helped ensure the procession traveled smoothly.

(Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:42 a.m. | December 1, 2017 | 9:09 p.m.

Lompoc turned into a winter wonderland Friday night for the annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade.

Some 60 entries, many decked out with lights, traveled along North H Street for the procession that turned right on Ocean Avenue and ended near I Street.

Participants included school groups, churches, sports teams and other organizations from around the Lompoc Valley.

The Lompoc Recreation Division organizes the parade which this year featured the theme of “Winter Wonderland.” 

Participants marched, danced and cycled along the parade route as hundreds of people gathered to watch from the sidewalk. 

Nonperishable food items collected on the route will be donated to the Lompoc Food Pantry.

After the parade, winners were announced during a community tree-lighting ceremony at Centennial Park, corner of H Street and Cypress Avenue, where youngsters also got a chance to meet with Santa.

The winning entries were:

» Best Marching Band — Vandenberg Middle School Marching Band

» Non-Commercial Dance/Cheer — Lompoc Youth Football Cheer

» Commercial Dance/Cheer — Garcia Dance Studio

» Youth Group (Nonprofit) — Lompoc Boy Scouts Pack 64

» Non-Youth Group (Nonprofit) — American Legion Post 211 Riders

» Faith-Based — Calvary Chapel of Lompoc

» Commercial — Toyota of Lompoc

» Best Use of Lights — Calvary Chapel of Lompoc

The Lompoc parade launched North County holiday celebrations which will include the Julefest Parade at 11 a.m. in downtown Solvang and the Santa Maria Christmas Parade of Lights at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

