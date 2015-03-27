Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

‘Wired Wednesday’ at Delta High Treats Students to Lunch, Technology Tips

By Kenny Klein for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | March 27, 2015 | 3:39 p.m.

Computers are on the lunch menu at Delta High School.

Students have been flocking to “Wired Wednesday,” where they have a chance to practice using tablets, phones, computers and other devices in an academic setting since September.

The informal and relaxed environment takes place during lunch in math teacher Justin Fraser’s classroom. All are welcome and free pizza is devoured. Lessons involve Goggle services including Docs, YouTube and Drive. Microsoft services that are offered by SMJUHSD through Office 365 are also explored.

“The goal of Wired Wednesday is not to make every student an expert in technology (though we would never deny that), but to consistently increase students’ academic interaction with technology," Fraser said. “Technology permeates our students everyday life and is such an awesome tool for education, and not just a tool for checking Facebook and Instagram."

Principal Esther Prieto-Chavez often participates with the students.

“Delta students have enjoyed learning new ways to utilize their Surface RT Tablets during Wired Wednesdays," Prieto-Chavez said. “People might think it’s the pizza that has students attending Wired Wednesdays, but I believe it’s Justin Fraser’s enthusiasm in teaching helpful shortcuts and tips."

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 