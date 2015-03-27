‘Wired Wednesday’ at Delta High Treats Students to Lunch, Technology Tips

Computers are on the lunch menu at Delta High School.

Students have been flocking to “Wired Wednesday,” where they have a chance to practice using tablets, phones, computers and other devices in an academic setting since September.

The informal and relaxed environment takes place during lunch in math teacher Justin Fraser’s classroom. All are welcome and free pizza is devoured. Lessons involve Goggle services including Docs, YouTube and Drive. Microsoft services that are offered by SMJUHSD through Office 365 are also explored.

“The goal of Wired Wednesday is not to make every student an expert in technology (though we would never deny that), but to consistently increase students’ academic interaction with technology," Fraser said. “Technology permeates our students everyday life and is such an awesome tool for education, and not just a tool for checking Facebook and Instagram."

Principal Esther Prieto-Chavez often participates with the students.

“Delta students have enjoyed learning new ways to utilize their Surface RT Tablets during Wired Wednesdays," Prieto-Chavez said. “People might think it’s the pizza that has students attending Wired Wednesdays, but I believe it’s Justin Fraser’s enthusiasm in teaching helpful shortcuts and tips."

— Kenny Klein is a public information officer for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.