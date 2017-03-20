Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:55 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

With A Song In My Heart to Honor Pianist Gil Rosas

By Rod Lathim for Center for Successful Aging | March 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

With A Song In My Heart, a concert celebrating the memorable music of The Great American Song Book will bring the stage of the Marjorie Luke Theatre alive at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The Luke Theatre is at Santa Barbara Junior High, 721 E. Cota St.

Gil Rosas Click to view larger
Gil Rosas

This is the fifth annual benefit for the local nonprofit Center for Successful Aging. It is produced by Rod Lathim.

Legendary pianist Gil Rosas will perform some of his favorite medleys pulled from his 65-plus-year career.

Rosas will be honored with the annual Spirit of Successful Aging Award by the Center for Successful Living serving seniors that benefits from the concert.

Now in his early 80s, Rosas is best known for his years of playing at the Somerset Restaurant and Olive Mill Bistro in Montecito, and at the Port Royal and Pierpont Inn in Ventura.

Rosas' virtuoso style of orchestral artistry at the piano and his extensive repertoire set him apart from contemporary artists. He was known as King of the Piano Bar and built a large, loyal fan base that spanned generations. He played for celebrities, locals and visitors.

Rosas continues to refine his keyboard dexterity daily. At the April 1 performance, he will be in full regale on the Yamaha grand piano.

He will be joined by Santa Barbara musicians and vocalists, all who love to perform the melodies that evoke cherished memories and have become the soundtrack to the lives of today’s seniors. Those songs are also being enjoyed for the first time by younger generations.

One of those young musicians is guitarist and vocalist Jackson Gillies, 17, who was the 2016 Santa Barbara Teen Star winner. Gillies harvests inspiration from songs of this vintage genre. He and Rosas will both perform an original arrangement of “Summertime.”

Also performing with Rosas will be: Tom Buckner on alto/soprano sax; vocalists Kimberly Ford and Luca Ellis; pianist and vocalist George Friedenthal; guitarist Chris Judge; drummer Tom Lackner; and bassist Randy Tico.

The Center For Successful Aging has a track record of attracting audiences for highly entertaining benefit shows at The Luke for the last four years.

“We enjoy creating mission-driven events that celebrate both the talents and the loves of artists who are seniors, alongside younger performers, presenting music that local seniors and their families love,” said CSA Board President Bobbi Kroot.

“We are thrilled to be honoring the great Gil Rosas with the Spirit of Successful Aging Award this year for his extraordinary musical career,” he said.

Ticket prices are $20 general, $10 children, $100 patron and $250 for Gil’s Groupies — plus service fee.

For VIP and regular tickets call 800-838-3006 or visit http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2721303. Tickets also will be available at the door.

For more information on the Center for Successful Aging, call 898-8080 or visit http://www.csasb.org.

— Rod Lathim for Center for Successful Aging.

 
