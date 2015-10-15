With Coyote Encroaching on Santa Barbara Playground, Parents Call for Action

Advice

Police say there's no public will to euthanize the animal, which has made frequent visits to La Mesa Park and caused warning signs to be posted by the playground

Last week, Jason Gagne’s babysitter called him in a panic.

The sitter was watching Gagne’s two children, 4 and 2 years old, who were playing on the playground at La Mesa Park, near their Santa Barbara home around 11 a.m. when they got an unwelcome visitor.

A coyote, spotted at the park in the weeks prior by other park visitors, had intruded within 10 feet of Gagne's children on the playground.

The sitter wanted to know if Gagne could come pick up the three of them, and the father said the incident left his little children shaken.

“The kids are terrified,” he said.

The family no longer goes to the park, and Gagne has reached out to city officials for action, only to be told they won't do anything unless the coyote bites someone.

Gagne said he doesn’t want the animal to be put down, but “I don’t think the right approach is to wait for someone to get bitten… This thing has no fear of humans at all.”

“If it comes down to the coyote or my kids, I’m going to choose my kids,” he said.

The city is faced with a conundrum on the animal, which has been popping up in the park on Meigs Road, across from Washington Elementary School, for about three months.

The city’s animal control department, which is a part of the Santa Barbara Police Department, has been aware of the animal’s presence and received multiple calls, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

However, state law prohibits trapping and relocation of certain fur-bearing animals, including coyotes.

If captured by animal control officers, the animal would have to be euthanized on the spot.

Animal control officers could do so, but since it hasn’t attacked any people or pets, Harwood suspects the public will for such action just isn’t there.

Also, the coyote’s presence in the park may be due in part to the bad behavior of some local humans.

People have been feeding the coyote and leaving water out for it, with one woman even driving to the park with a raw chicken that was offered to the coyote.

“It’s illegal for them to do since this a wild animal,” Harwood said. “A lot of people, through their own actions, have caused this animal to hang out in the park.”

Sgt. Aaron Baker, who oversees animal control operations, has been meeting with city leaders from parks and recreation as well as wildlife groups to talk about what should be done.

“There’s a lot of discussion… Ultimately, you want the animal to go back to the foothills,” he said. “We have a non-violent animal right now.”

In the meantime, a ring of signs encircled the playground this week, warning parents that the animals have been spotted in the park.

City officials have warned that children should be watched very closely in the park.

“It kind of freaks me out,” one mom watching her children play could be heard telling another parent after noticing the signs.

Gagne has been in the park and seen the coyote in the distance, and the babysitter has reported seeing the animal twice, each time getting closer and closer to the tots in the playground area.

Local news reports of more coyote attacks on pets within Santa Barbara city limits concern him, along with attacks on children across the state, several of which occurred in Irvine earlier this summer.

Gagne points to a list of coyote behaviors on the UC Davis Pest Management website, which lists coyotes appearing around children’s play areas in mid-day as an act of aggression, second only to coyotes acting aggressively towards adults in mid-day.

The only coyote-related fatality occurred in the state in 1981, when a 3-year-old was mauled by a coyote in the driveway of her Glendale home and later died during surgery.

Having heard reports from around the state about increasing aggression of coyotes, the Santa Barbara father now wonders if it’s now a waiting game for the animal to bite someone before anything is done.

Gagne has taken his concerns to the police, City Council and even the statewide director of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and a flurry of emails has resulted, but no action.

He wondered whether he was overreacting to the situation, but the safety of his children and those of others in the park, brings his concern back into focus.

“My gut tells me somebody doesn’t want to deal with it,” he said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .