With Drought On, City of Santa Barbara Calls for Sprinklers Off

The City of Santa Barbara is asking residents and businesses to reduce water use by 20 percent.

Right now, the best way to save water is to reduce landscape water use as much as possible and check for leaks.

Now that rain is coming, leave sprinklers off until soil is dry and plants need water. Only water your garden once a week and only if absolutely necessary — save 1,000 gallons or more every day.

We are all in this together!

Call 805.564.5460 for a free water checkup. The city is here to help. Click here for more information.

— Alison Jordan is a water conservation supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara.