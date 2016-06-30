With Fiesta Around the Corner, Old Spanish Days to Hold Costume Sale

The annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta costume sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, 129 Castillo St. in Santa Barbara.

The costume sale will feature traditional Spanish and Mexican clothing with accessories for men, women and children.

Come visit over 20 vendors, who will have hats, shawls, shirts, suits, dresses and more.

The colorful event takes place at the Carriage and Western Art Museum, in back of the Pershing Park parking lot.

With Santa Barbara’s largest and most historic festival nearly a month away, don’t miss out on this perfect opportunity to get Fiesta ready.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.