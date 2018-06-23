With Heat On the Way for Santa Barbara County, Relief Will Be at the Beaches

The beaches are going be the place to be in Santa Barbara County next week, with the forecast calling for high temperatures well above normal.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for mountain and inland areas, beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Tuesday evening.

"With higher pressure building in and a little bit of offshore flow, it will make the temperatures start to climb,” said Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Mountain areas and the Santa Ynez Valley are predicted to have highs ranging from 102 to 110 on Monday and Tuesday, Seto told Noozhawk.

That would be 10-18 degrees above normal for this time of year, he said.

“It’s going to stay pretty warm all next week,” Seto noted.

Inland areas along the South Coast are predicted to have highs in the 90s to around 100 Monday and Tuesday, Seto said. Conditions in the Lompoc and Santa Maria Valleys should be similar to the South Coast.

If there’s relief to be found, it will be right along the shoreline, where highs early in the week are expected to be in the low-80s, dropping a few degrees Wednesday through Friday, Seto said.

And the nights are not likely to cool things down much.

“Overnight lows will not provide a lot relief,” Seto said, adding that inland lows will be in the mid- to upper-70s.

Saturday and Sunday should be clear and mostly sunny, with highs along the coast in the 70s and lower-80s. Inland areas are expected to be about 10 degrees warmer than that.

Winds should be moderate — around 15 mph, with gusts to 25. No major sundowners are predicted.

