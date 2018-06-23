Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

With Heat On the Way for Santa Barbara County, Relief Will Be at the Beaches

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 25, 2017 | 3:08 p.m.

The beaches are going be the place to be in Santa Barbara County next week, with the forecast calling for high temperatures well above normal.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for mountain and inland areas, beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Tuesday evening.

"With higher pressure building in and a little bit of offshore flow, it will make the temperatures start to climb,” said Stuart Seto, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Mountain areas and the Santa Ynez Valley are predicted to have highs ranging from 102 to 110 on Monday and Tuesday, Seto told Noozhawk.

That would be 10-18 degrees above normal for this time of year, he said.

“It’s going to stay pretty warm all next week,” Seto noted.

Inland areas along the South Coast are predicted to have highs in the 90s to around 100 Monday and Tuesday, Seto said. Conditions in the Lompoc and Santa Maria Valleys should be similar to the South Coast.

If there’s relief to be found, it will be right along the shoreline, where highs early in the week are expected to be in the low-80s, dropping a few degrees Wednesday through Friday, Seto said.

And the nights are not likely to cool things down much.

“Overnight lows will not provide a lot relief,” Seto said, adding that inland lows will be in the mid- to upper-70s.

Saturday and Sunday should be clear and mostly sunny, with highs along the coast in the 70s and lower-80s. Inland areas are expected to be about 10 degrees warmer than that.

Winds should be moderate — around 15 mph, with gusts to 25. No major sundowners are predicted.

Click here for the latest forecast.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 