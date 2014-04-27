With Heat Wave Looming, Santa Barbara County’s Not Out of the Winds Yet

Blustery conditions are likely to persist on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast for at least another day, and the National Weather Service has extended a wind advisory until 3 a.m. Monday.

After a mostly calm day, winds of 15 to 25 mph picked up again Sunday night, with gusts to 35 mph. The weather service said the strongest winds were blowing west of Goleta, although the Montecito foothills were also experiencing intermittent gusts.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highways 101 and 192 through Montecito.

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with high temperatures in the 70s. Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected throughout the day.

The weather service said high surf at many local beaches should begin to subside Monday morning, but beachcombers, surfers and swimmers are advised to be on the alert for rip currents.

Beginning on Tuesday, however, the weather service said a significant warming trend will arrive in Santa Barbara County, with temperatures jumping into the 80s, 90s and even the low 100s on Wednesday and Thursday. High winds, low humidity and dry conditions mean an increased risk of wildfire danger through the rest of the week, authorities said.

