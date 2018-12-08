With Help From the JV, Carpinteria Edges Lompoc 2-1 in College Cup Showcase

Boys Soccer

Carpinteria High defended the home turf on Friday by beating Lompoc 2-1 in the opening round of the NCAA College Cup Showcase boys soccer tournament. Solomon Nooihakaika-Anderson hit the net in the third minute with a header off a free kick from Eddie Mendoza. The Braves tied it in the 18th minute. Four minutes later. the Warriors showed some quick-touch passing, leading to Angel Orozco's assist on forward Gabriel Ahedo's second goal of the season for a 2-1 lead. Carpinteria is 3-1-1 on the season. "In an effort to rest some starters, we decided to move up five JV players who jumped into action and finished the half, preserving a 2-1 lead," said coach Leo Quintero. "We told the group before the game that we would be making substitutions and would be looking to have the younger JV boys make an impact and earn a possible spot on the varsity for the remainder of the year. We are in search of players who will contribute at the varsity level and will provide key minutes for our starters to rest. "We want our team to not skip a beat when we pull our starters and create the same type of chemistry as last season (when they won a CIF title) with new and old faces this year. We have our work cut out for us and look forward to the challenge." The Warriors will host two games on Saturday, squaring off against Santa Maria at noon and Cabrillo of Long Beach at 4:30 p.m.

