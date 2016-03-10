Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
With Litters on the Way, Santa Maria Animal Center to Host Kitten Shower

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for the Santa Barbara County Health Department | March 10, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

Every year, Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ Santa Maria Animal Center is hit hard with incoming kittens. During this time of the year, also known as kitten season, the Animal Center is dependent on volunteer foster homes to help care for the orphaned kittens that enter the facility in waves.

In an effort to help recruit more foster homes and volunteers and to gather much-needed supplies the Santa Maria Animal Center is throwing its first ever Kitten Shower from 1-3 p.m. March 12, 2016. 

Kitten season, which is at its peak from late March through October, is a strain on staff and volunteer resources. The shelter is not a safe place for kittens to be raised and lacks the warmth and love of a home environment.

“Each time kittens enter our shelter we scramble to find them a foster home that can provide a safe, warm, place for them to grow,” said Stacy Silva, Community Outreach Coordinator. “If a foster home is not available, the kittens are at great risk of illness and potentially death because the shelter is not set up to provide the high level of care kittens require. We desperately need the communities support to make sure we can save as many lives as possible.”

The March 12 Kitten Shower will include games, refreshments and educational sessions about the many programs that the Animal Center provides.

You will have the opportunity to win prizes, meet fellow animal lovers and sign up to become a foster parent or volunteer.

There is no fee to attend, but the shelter hopes you will consider bringing a donation of much needed kitten supplies. You can find the “We’re Expecting” wish list at Amazon.com by searching Santa Barbara County Animal Services. 

Becoming a foster parent is easy and very rewarding. Fostering meets the requirement for community service hours as well.

The shelter provides all medical care, supplies and training. Foster owners are expected to provide transportation to and from the shelter, love and a safe place for the kittens to grow. 

If you are unable to attend the Kitten Shower but would like to get involved, contact Stacy Silva at 805.934.6981.

Susan Klein-Rothschild is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Health Department.

