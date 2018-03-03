Monday, June 25 , 2018, 4:42 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

CIF-Champion San Marcos Ends Season With Loss to Foothill in Regional Semis

Cassidy Miller had two goals in the closer; Dos Pueblos also eliminated in semifinals

By Shomik Mukherjee, Sports Reporter | March 3, 2018 | 8:38 p.m.

San Marcos girls water polo ended its incredible season in the SoCal Regional tournament with a loss to Foothill, 9-5, on Saturday.

The Royals last week won the CIF-SS Division 1 championship.

Sophomore Cassidy Miller had two goals, while Megan Musick, Claire Kronen and junior Fiona Kuesis had a goal apiece.

Senior Sophie Trumbull and sophomore Riley Christen split time in the goal and came up with a share of blocks.

"Although it ended with a loss, the Royals had a successful season and ended as a unified and positive team," coach Brian Roth said. “I am extremely proud of my team, winning a CIF Championship was very special.” 

Dos Pueblos, the section runner-up, also was eliminated in the regional semifinals, falling to Mater Dei, 13-5. 

Mater Dei, who is coached by DP alum Chris Segesman, beat Foothill for the title. It was Segesman's last game as coach. He is stepping down to enter private business and spend more time with his family.

Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 