CIF-Champion San Marcos Ends Season With Loss to Foothill in Regional Semis

Water Polo

Cassidy Miller had two goals in the closer; Dos Pueblos also eliminated in semifinals

San Marcos girls water polo ended its incredible season in the SoCal Regional tournament with a loss to Foothill, 9-5, on Saturday.

The Royals last week won the CIF-SS Division 1 championship.

Sophomore Cassidy Miller had two goals, while Megan Musick, Claire Kronen and junior Fiona Kuesis had a goal apiece.

Senior Sophie Trumbull and sophomore Riley Christen split time in the goal and came up with a share of blocks.

"Although it ended with a loss, the Royals had a successful season and ended as a unified and positive team," coach Brian Roth said. “I am extremely proud of my team, winning a CIF Championship was very special.”

Dos Pueblos, the section runner-up, also was eliminated in the regional semifinals, falling to Mater Dei, 13-5.

Mater Dei, who is coached by DP alum Chris Segesman, beat Foothill for the title. It was Segesman's last game as coach. He is stepping down to enter private business and spend more time with his family.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.