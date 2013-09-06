Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

With Models Nearly Done, Sales Begin for Hideaway Bungalows in Goleta

The developer of the project is hosting a grand opening for the public on Saturday

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | September 6, 2013

The Hideaway Bungalows project in western Goleta finished its model units and will have people moving into the first homes this fall.

The project has gone through a lot of versions, starting with the Residences at Sandpiper in the 1990s before Goleta incorporated, and then Haskell’s Landing.

The Hideaway was approved in 2009 and has 101 units, including duplex, triplex and single-family home buildings.

The developer, Chadmar Group, is hosting a grand opening for the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the sales office will be open every day afterward on the project site at 7900 Hollister Ave., across from Sandpiper Golf Club.

This week, work crews were rushing to finish up the last details on the model units on the western end of the property. Around half of the 14-acre project site will be kept as open space, and the construction of homes will move from east to west.

Seven homes have already been sold, according to sales director Lorie Bartron.

“Interested people have been driving by for months and months, and people are literally knocking on the door to say, ‘What do you have?’” she said.

Modern kitchens are included in the units at the Hideaway Bungalows in western Goleta. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The first phase of units is expected to be done by mid-November, and the next batch of homes in the spring. There is no firm completion date, but Chadmar Group expects every unit to be finished within two years, Bartron said.

Prices range from $637,000 for two-bedroom, two-bath units in triplexes up to $1,018,000 for a four-bedroom, detached single-family home.

“This price point appeals to a large group of buyers,” Bartron said.

An agreement with the city means 10 of the units will be affordable.

Five studios will be aimed at moderate-income households (earning 80 to 120 percent of median income) and three one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom units will be aimed at households earning 120 to 200 percent of the median income.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted to allow some timing changes to the affordable units. Half will be finished with the phases built on the east side of the open space area that splits the property, and the other half will be built with the west side's phases later. 

