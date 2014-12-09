Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:38 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

With Recent Rains, Santa Barbara County Transitioning Out of ‘High Fire Season’

Local agencies plan to scale back their incident response but remain on alert amid the ongoing drought, and permitted burns have resumed

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 9, 2014 | 9:00 p.m.

Through most of this year, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has sent a veritable army of firefighters to every reported vegetation fire, with the goal of keeping small blazes from exploding into major conflagrations.

The entourages typically included four fire engines, two bulldozers, two hand crews, a water tender, two air tankers, an air-attack plane and a helicopter, plus a battalion chief to run the operation, according to Mike Eliason, a department spokesman.

But with Tuesday's transition from "high fire season" to a "winter preparedness level," the county Fire Department plans to send only a single engine crew to most vegetation fires, Eliason said.

"Right now, we're scaling back a little bit, and downgrading the initial assignment," Eliason said. "They can always call in backup as needed."

Although the ongoing drought is not over, significant rainfall last week, and more expected late this week, increased vegetation-moisture levels and reduced the overall wildfire risk, Eliason noted.

"Fire season doesn't really have a season in Southern California anymore," Eliason pointed out, adding that staffing and response levels will be monitored on a day-by-day basis and adjusted as needed based on weather conditions and vegetation moisture.

Beyond the initial-response changes, which other local fire-protection agencies are expected to implement in the near future, the county Fire Department has lifted its ban on permitted burns, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

"Individuals with a valid permit may resume permitted burning in Santa Barbara County," Sadecki said. "Prior to issuance of a permit, all burn sites and piles will be inspected by Santa Barbara County Fire Department for compliance with the appropriate permit conditions."

Flames burn along a ridge behind homes in Lompoc during a fire that broke out in May in Miguelito Canyon. (Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department file photo)

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is likely to make similar changes next week, according to Ann Marx, the department's wildland fire specialist.

"We'll wait till the next storm before we start issuing burn permits, I'm pretty sure," Marx told Noozhawk.

The recent rains have brought up green grass across the hillsides, "but we haven't seen much rise in the fuel moisture yet," Marx said.

Santa Barbara County — with its parched brush and chaparral and long periods of hot, dry weather this year — had the makings for a devastating fire season.

But the year's biggest wildfire — the 632-acre Miguelito Fire that threatened hundreds of homes near Lompoc in May — did not damage any structures.

"Overall we've done amazingly well," Marx said in reflecting on the fire season. "I think people were very sensitive to the potential to fires starting. The other part is we didn't get a lot of grass growth this year because of the drought."

Grass, she noted, can provide a quick pathway for flames into the brush, which generally burns much more fiercely.

The U.S. Forest Service, which has responsibility for fire protection in Los Padres National Forest, probably will implement seasonal reductions in staffing and incident response next week, spokesman Andrew Madsen said.

Santa Barbara County's Copter 308 is part of a fleet of aircraft that is available year-round for firefighting duties. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk file photo)

That likely will include an end to the prohibition on wood and charcoal fires in developed campgrounds that went into effect with Level IV restrictions in August, Madsen said. 

The current restrictions do allow portable stoves and lanterns that use gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel, but only within designated campfire sites.

Smoking currently is only allowed inside vehicles, buildings and within designated campfire sites.

The trigger for changing the fire regulations normally is at least 2 inches of rainfall, Madsen said, adding that many areas of Los Padres National Forest received more than that last week, and more is on the way with a major storm expected to soak the region Thursday and Friday.

Firefighting aircraft, which are based at the Santa Maria Public Airport during high fire season, "went off contract a couple weeks ago," Madsen said.

If needed, air tankers can be called in from other areas, he said.

Santa Barbara County's fleet of water-dropping helicopters remains in service year-round, Eliason said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

