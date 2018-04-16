Monday, April 16 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

With Record Turnout, Barbara Ireland Breast Cancer Walk Raises $53,250

By Stephanie Carlyle for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 28, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The March 11 Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer, presented by the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, reached a record turnout with more than 440 walkers and runners participating at Chase Palm Park for the 5K, 10K and 15K walk and run courses.

Thanks go out to all the walkers, runners, volunteers and sponsors who helped raise more than $53,250 toward local breast cancer research, genetic counseling and patient navigation at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic.

Congratulations to team Save 2nd Base which surpassed Fitness with Rachel, the previous recipient of the Pink Trophy award for two years running, by raising in excess of$8,500. Thanks also go to team Save 2nd Base for its support of breast cancer programs in the Santa Barbara community.

There still is time to donate to the Barbara Ireland Walk and Run benefitting the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, and it is an exciting time to get involved as the new Cancer Center will open in September at 540 W. Pueblo St.

The center will bring the latest technology, physicians and patient-centered care under one roof. To donate, contact Stephanie Carlyle, 898-2116, or visit www.ccsb.org/irelandwalk2017.

Those interested in supporting or participating in this event next year, save the date March 17, 2018, at Chase Palm Park.

Thanks to sponsors: The Berry Man, Inc., Brighton Collectibles, Celgene, Change a Life Foundation, Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Fitness with Rachel, The Good Cup, Metropolitan Theatres, Music by Bonnie, Noozhawk, Raw Revolution, Santa Barbara Independent, and The Water Store.

To learn more, visit the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic at www.ccsb.org or the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org.

— Stephanie Carlyle for Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
