With Reduced Adoption Fees, July 4 Can Be Independence Day for Shelter Dogs

By Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | June 25, 2018 | 12:51 p.m.

As the summer heats up, animal intakes in the county's three open admission shelters tend to rise. This influx, coupled with the upcoming July 4 holiday, can put a strain on kennel space.

In an effort to alleviate this crowding and encourage adoptions, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is launching a Red, White and Blue, We Want You, $25 dog adoption special June 25-July 7.

During that period, all dog adoptions will be offered at $25 — an $85 savings. All dogs available for adoption have been spayed or neutered, health checked, and are up to date on their vaccinations.

“Shelter dogs are not broken or abused. They are wonderful companions that have fallen on difficult times and are faced with the challenge of finding a new home,” said Jan Glick, Animal Services director.

“As the numbers of dogs in the shelters grow, the competition for adoption homes becomes fiercer. To help each dog shine a little brighter, we are significantly discounting adoption fees,” Glick said.

More than 100 shelter dogs are awaiting adoption.

Potential adopters are encouraged to visit any of the three Santa Barbara County Animal Shelters:

Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria
La PAWS Adoption Center, 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc
Santa Barbara Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara

— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

