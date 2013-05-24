With Renewed Focus, SBCC Graduate Robert Gutierrez Sees Bright Future

After a stint in prison, the aspiring bioengineering researcher turned his life around and is headed to a prestigious university

Under fluorescent lab lights, 30-year-old Robert Gutierrez was packing up papers and lab equipment, having just finished his last five-hour Organic Chemistry 2 lab.

It’s a time of transition for the Santa Barbara City College student, who will graduate Friday with associate’s degrees in mathematics, physics and chemistry.

He’s already been accepted to UC Davis and UC Irvine, and is waiting to hear from USC, Stanford and Brown University before making a decision about where he’ll be in the fall to work toward a bachelor’s degree and eventually a doctorate, with the goal of becoming a bioengineering researcher.

Gutierrez is also prepping for a nine-week summer program at Brown focusing on stem-cell engineering research. It’s the second time he’s been accepted.

It’s a prestigious honor for anyone, but Gutierrez, who will be speaking at SBCC’s commencement Friday afternoon, is especially reflective of how far he’s come.

“Growing up, I couldn’t see past the end of my block,” he said, adding that education wasn’t a priority growing up in Carpinteria.

Gutierrez’s parents had a third-grade education and moved to the South Coast from Guanajuato, in Central Mexico, to work.

“It’s not that they aren’t supportive, they just don’t understand,” he said. “I’m the first in my family to attend college.”

Gutierrez’s teachers didn’t push higher education either, and after graduating from high school in 2000, Gutierrez had several jobs, including working at the Taco Bell in Carpinteria and doing construction.

What took place next is what Gutierrez described as a “perfect storm” of poor choices and the wrong friends that led to a pattern of cycling in and out of incarceration.

“I was a very angry kid,” he said.

Then, a stroke of serendipity.

Gutierrez ended up in prison — he didn’t disclose the details — and had a cellmate who was a former Chicano studies professor. The two began to have meaningful conversations about their heritage and families.

“He ended up being my mentor,” Gutierrez said. “He planted that seed.”

Gutierrez began reading a lot, “whatever he could get his hands on,” and decided to enroll at Santa Barbara City College in 2008 when he was released.

“Everything I was trying prior to that wasn’t working,” he said.

Gutierrez received a warm welcome at SBCC’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, which offers assistance for students who may need academic or financial help, but beginning college wasn’t without its challenges.

With his language skills “one step above ESL,” Gutierrez said he had quite a bit of remedial work to do.

He recalled a lecture during an animal biology class where a professor discussed the ability of lizards to regenerate their tails if they’re lost. The professor asked the class what implications this could have on stem cell research.

“I immediately started thinking of my dad,” he said, who suffers from debilitating osteoarthritis, making it difficult for him to walk without severe pain.

Last summer, Gutierrez was able to work on research at Brown that looked at genetic information that would allow researchers to identify markers that signal whether a cell is that of cartilage, bone or some other type of material. He said it’s the thought of making people’s lives better that makes him want to pursue that vein of research.

During his time at SBCC, Gutierrez has also been active in the Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement Program, and the student chapter of the Society for the Advancement ofChicanos and Native Americans in Science.

Gutierrez, who now has a 10-month-old daughter, also spoke about the challenges first-generation Mexican Americans face. Parents who are immigrants may be unaware of how to help their children navigate into the higher-education system, and Gutierrez encourages young people in his situation to think about the vision they have for their lives.

The majority of jobs available to him in his community involved agricultural work or construction, and looking for other opportunities is crucial.

“We hold ourselves back,” he said. “If you asked me in 2000 that I would be here, I never would have believed you.”

Gutierrez also encourages young people not get caught up in materialism.

“They see the newest model of car in the media and have to have it,” he said, “and then the next thing you know, they’re working a dead-end job just to pay for the car. ... It’s a lack of vision.”

That lack of vision is something no one can say about Gutierrez now, as he waits to hear back from three prestigious universities, with two others ready to welcome him.

“I’ll let you know what I hear,” he said with a grin.

