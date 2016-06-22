Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

With Sherpa Fire Nearly Contained, Crews Shift Focus to Control

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 22, 2016 | 7:05 p.m.

As the Sherpa Fire west of Goleta edged toward full containment Wednesday night, firefighters were beginning to shift their focus to completely dousing any hot spots within the burn area.

At the 6 p.m. briefing for firefighters assigned to work overnight into Thursday, it was announced that the blaze had reached 93-percent containment, with only a small section of fire line on the rugged northeast section of the fire to still be constructed.

The area burned was adjusted downward — to 7,474 acres from the previous estimate of 7,969 — as crews were able to do more accurate mapping, according to Lee Beyer, a fire information officer.

With the fire near containment, ground and aerial crews began searching out and extinguishing hot spots, which can erupt suddenly and be pushed by winds outside of containment lines, Beyer said.

Hand crews concentrate on digging out roots and turning the soil over to eliminate smoldering embers in the ground.

The number of personnel assigned to fight the fire continued to drop, and stood at 1,090 Thursday morning. Many of those firefighter have been reassigned to wildfires burning out of control in Southern California.

Officials expected the number to drop to 180 by Friday, when the blaze will be handled primarily by local firefighters.

Resources still assigned to the Sherpa Fire included 54 fire engines, 34 hand crews, 19 water tenders, 10 helicopters, 9 bulldozers, and 4 masticators, Lee said.

Fire crews are closely monitoring wind patterns and utilizing an infrared-equipped aircraft to identify hot spots and other problem areas.

They will continue working until incident commanders are confident that the fire cannot be reignited, Beyer said.

While the weather in the fire area has improved the last two days, with lower temperatures, higher humidity and less wind, a Red Flag Alert for critical fire-weather conditions has been issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast and mountain areas.

It will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Cause of the fire still has not been disclosed, but indications are it was accidental. It began last Wednesday afternoon near some buildings on Ranch La Sherpa near the top of Refugio Canyon.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 