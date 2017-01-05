With the New Year, Noozhawk Is Heading for the Great ‘Outdoors’

New section will focus on hiking, biking, endurance and ocean sports, and more

With the new year come new opportunities, and that’s certainly true at Noozhawk, where we are looking forward to another year of growth and success as Santa Barbara County’s leading online local news site.

We will be introducing several new features in 2017, starting with the debut this week of our Outdoors section.

Santa Barbara and surrounding communities are well known for their natural beauty, and as havens for outdoor activities — hiking, biking, endurance sports, ocean sports and more.

The new section will include our existing stable of fine outdoors writers, including Dan McCaslin, an experienced backcountry trekker; Capt. David Bacon and his ocean-going chronicles; state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Carrie Wilson and her Outdoors Q&A column; and astronomer Dennis Mammana with his celestial observations in his weekly Stargazers column.

We’re also pleased to announce that author and photographer Ray Ford, one of the Santa Barbara area’s best-known outdoors writers, has joined the Noozhawk team.

Ford has been hiking, backpacking and cycling locally since the 1970s, when Dick Smith’s photography and reporting lured him to take his first trip into the backcountry.

He is well-known for his guidebooks and maps of the area, including “Trails of the San Rafael Wilderness,” “Santa Barbara Day Hikes” and “Santa Barbara Mountain Biking.”

In addition to his Outdoors coverage, Ford will be contributing to Noozhawk’s reporting on major wildfires and other natural disasters.

And that’s just the start.

We plan to add other writers, topics and features to the section, with the aim of making it the one-stop location for information about things to see and do in the Outdoors in and around Santa Barbara County.

(If you are interested in contributing to our Outdoors coverage, please email me at [email protected].)

We hope you’ll check out the new section, and let us know what you think.

