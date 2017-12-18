With Visions of All Shelter Pets Adopted by Christmas

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society has announced its Home for the Holidays event, during which there is no fee to adopt any pet from its animal shelter at 1687 W. Stowell Road, now through Christmas Eve.

This first Clear the Shelter Event is an effort to find every homeless dog and cat a permanent, loving home just in time for Christmas.

The Animal Adoption Center will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 20-23 and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 24.

All pets available for adoption can be viewed at www.smvhs.org/adopt-a-pet. Adoption fees are normally $65-$125.

“With fire emergencies ravaging California currently and flood emergencies devastating Texas at the end of the summer, our shelter is filled with many wonderful, adoptable pets looking for homes,” said Sean Hawkins, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society's executive director.

“Our hope is to completely empty our shelter and find loving, permanent homes for every pet by Christmas," he said. "We want every dog and cat to be safely snuggled in a bed of his or her very own on Christmas Day.”

Every animal adopted from Santa Maria Valley Humane Society is examined by the shelter veterinarian, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, micro-chipped, and goes home with a supply of Purina pet food.

During the holiday promotion, every pet also receives a gift bag with treats and a plush animal toy. In addition to waiving adoption fees, all pet supplies in the Paws & Claws Pet Boutique are 25 percent off through Christmas Eve.

“If you have been contemplating the adoption of a four-legged family member, this is the time to help,” Hawkins said. "Our Central California shelters are filled to capacity. If you can make room in your home and your family for a homeless pet this holiday, you will literally be saving a life.”

While adoption fees for the Clear the Shelter Event are being underwritten by a generous donor, the shelter encourages families adopting pets to consider making a donation to the shelter to help pay for the care and feeding of more homeless pets in need.

For more information about the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society visit www.smvhs.org.

— Sean Hawkins for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.