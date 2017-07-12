Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:07 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

With Wind, Heat in Forecast, Crews Scramble to Corral Whittier Fire

Higher temperatures and mild sundowner winds are expected by the weekend; acreage burned remains at 11,920 with 48% containment

A helicopter make a water drop Wednesday in the Bear Creek Canyon area on the northeast flank of the Whittier Fire Click to view larger
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | updated logo 11:23 a.m. | July 12, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.

With an unfavorable change in the weather expected by the weekend, firefighters deployed fleets of helicopters and bulldozers Wednesday in an attempt to gain the upper hand on the Whittier Fire.

No change was reported Wednesday night in the acreage or containment of the blaze, which has been burning since Saturday primarily between Lake Cachuma and Highway 154 on the north and the ridge of the Santa Ynez Mountains on the south.

The area blackened remained at 11,920 acres, with containment still at 48 percent.

But by Thursday morning, the acreage figure had grown to 12,263, according to Beth Hudick, a U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman.

Some 20 structures have been lost, and an estimated 3,500 people have been evacuated, mainly along the Highway 154 corridor, Paradise Road and in the West Camino Cielo area.

Like the day before, the most active part of the fire Wednesday was on the northeast flank, in the area of Bear Creek Canyon, where helicopters made run after run to Lake Cachuma to pick up loads of water to drop on the flames.

To the east of Bear Creek, bulldozers finished carving a containment line from the Winchester Canyon Gun Club near the ridge down to Highway 154, tying in at Paradise Road.

Bulldozers finished carving a containment line Wednesday from the ridge of the Santa Ynez Mountains down to Highway 154 on the east side of the Whittier Fire. Click to view larger
On the south flank of the fire, closer to populated areas of the South Coast, helicopters were used to reinforce contingency containment lines with drops of fire retardant. Increased drops be air tanker in that area were expected Thursday in advance of expected sundowner winds Friday evening.

Late Wednesday night, significant flames were visible on the south side of the ridge, below Broadcast Peak.

Hudick said a flare-up in that area burned 300-400 acres.

Forecasters were expecting Thursday’s weather to be a repeat of Wednesday, although slightly warmer.

By Friday, however, daytime highs in the fire area should hit 90, heating up a few more degrees on Saturday and Sunday, according to Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Firefighters hope a containment line carved out on the east side of the Whittier Fire will keep flames from moving farther east. Click to view larger
The warming trend is expected to be accompanied by falling humidity, with the possibility of weak down-slope, sundowner winds, Munroe said.

North to northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph are forecast for the evening hours, Munroe said, with higher gusts possible.

The change in winds also could mean warmer overnight lows — possibly dropping only into the 70s, Munroe said.

That combination could present a challenge for firefighters working to keep the flames away from neighborhoods in western Goleta.

Evacuation orders remained in effect for Highway 154 from Armour Ranch to Paradise Road, and West Camino Cielo from Highway 154 to the Winchester Gun Club.

An evacuation warning remained in place for the area from Las Varas Canyon east to Winchester Canyon, and from Highway 101 north to West Camino Cielo; and Paradise Road from Highway 154 to the first river crossing.

A helicopter battling the Whittier Fire picks up a load of fire retardant at a reload base off Highway 154 near Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Law enforcement is patrolling the evacuation areas, and as soon as it is safe, will communicate how and when people can re-enter the area to retrieve personal items left behind during the evacuation.

The American Red Cross of Central California-Pacific Coast Chapter has been operating evacuation centers at San Marcos High School, at 4750 Hollister Ave. near Goleta, and at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria for people displaced by the Whittier Fire and the Alamo Fire burning in northern Santa Barbara County.

Nearly 1,096 firefighters have been assigned to the Whittier Fire, including personnel who had been released from the Alamo Fire east of Santa Maria.

Also assigned were 68 fire engines, 23 hand crews, 10 bulldozers, 10 helicopters, and 6 water tenders. Fixed-wing tankers are available from local air bases as needed. 

Highway 154 remained closed between Highway 246 and Foothill Road in Santa Barbara because of the fire, and many local roads within the evacuation areas are also closed, including West Camino Cielo at Highway 154, Kinevan Road at Highway 154, Farren Road at Vereda del Padre, and Old San Marcos Road at Via Parva.

West Camino Cielo remains closed from Refugio Road east to the fire, but officials have reported seeing private vehicles in the area, which they note is extremely unsafe for motorists, hikers, public safety officials and firefighting crews.

Click here for a map of current road closures from the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. 

Caltrans District 5 has up-to-date highway closure information here.

Several hundred campers were evacuated from the Lake Cachuma campground on Saturday shortly after the fire broke out, and many left their tents, coolers, chairs and other equipment behind.

On Wednesday, Santa Barbara County Parks personnel started allowing people back into the park to reclaim their gear. 

Affected campers can meet parks employees at the Park & Ride facility on Highway 246 near the intersection of Highway 154 at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to be escorted to the campground.

Those planning to retrieve their belongings are asked to let county staff know when they will be coming by emailing [email protected], and including name, phone number, which time slot (ex: Thursday at 10 a.m.) and their site and reservation number if possible. Click here for complete details.

Fire officials have given no estimation of when they expect to have the blaze fully contained. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Hundreds of campers evacuated the Lake Cachuma campground shortly after the Whittier Fire broke out on Saturday. Officials have started letting people back in to the campground to reclaim their belongings. Click to view larger
