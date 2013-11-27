WITI, WEV Teaming Up to Host Holiday Boutique, Networking Opportunity

Women in Technology International and Women’s Economic Ventures will host a synergistic holiday event from 6 to 9 p.m. next Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Cox Enterprises Santa Barbara, 22 S. Fairview Ave. in Goleta.
Guests can enjoy fantastic food, vivacious vendors from WEV’s women-owned businesses and an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals.
Guests will have the opportunity to peruse wares from various WEV client businesses perfect for the holiday season! WEV client businesses featured at the event include Amy DiGregorio Jewelry, Kama Sutra Closet and Lingeria, C’est Cheese, Isabella Gourmet Foods, Burnish Imports, Carlyle Salon, Earl’s Gone Wild and Love Bites Raw Confections.
The event is sponsored by Cox.
For more detail, please email [email protected] or click here. Click here to register.
— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist for Women’s Economic Ventures.