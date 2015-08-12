Advice
Wiz Khalifa in Fine Form at Santa Barbara Bowl
Pittsburgh-based rapper displays endearing charisma and explosive energy in weekend show
Wiz Kalifa brough charisma and explosive energy to his weekend show at the Santa Barbara Bowl. (Steve Kennedy photo)
By Steve Kennedy | August 12, 2015 | 10:36 a.m.
Riding high on his recent release of "See You Again" for the soundtrack to the sequel "Furious 7" in March, Wiz Khalifa showed the fans at the Santa Barbara County Bowl why he has peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
The Pittsburgh-based rapper used his endearing charisma and explosive energy to lift the crowd to new heights.
Khalifa, an Arabic word meaning "successor,” was leading the rhymes as his followers seemed to sing along and roll with every verse.
The Boys of Zummer Tour 2015 , also featuring DJ Drama and Chevy Woods on the Sunday bill, was a feet-on-the-floor and hands-in-the-air, full-force, deep-bass-thumping night.
The 2012 Billboard winner for top new artist and seven-time Grammy nominee rapped up the Santa Barbara Fiesta weekend in style.
(Steve Kennedy photo)
(Steve Kennedy photo)
(Steve Kennedy photo)
