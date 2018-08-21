Wlldling Artist’s Talk Conjures Up Forces of Alchemy as Portal to Art and Imagination

The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will present a talk by artist Susan Rowland — Art as Alchemical Portal to Nature Wilding’s Nature Imagined and Nature Regenerated in Re-connecting to Our Natural Roots — 3-4 p.m. Sunday Sept. 23.

The Wildling Museum is at 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang.

Rowland’s talk uses depth psychology and alchemy to show what modern western life has forgotten, ignored or repressed, that the imagination is the most important natural resource, one that connects us to non-human nature as a key part of our being.

The ancient art of alchemy was a spiritual transformation of psyche into the nature of the cosmos. Alchemy was a dimension of magic, a rite of participation in nature that has been lost as modernity withdrew, treating nature as without spirit.

By contrast, modern ideas of archetypes, synchronicity and complexity reveal what alchemists and artists knew, that art is a magical reciprocal dialogue with the nonhuman.

Rowland will be present these ideas from her book, The Ecocritical Psyche, showing art as portal to animated and inspirited nature.

She is also the author of From Agatha Christie to Ruth Rendell, and The Sleuth and the Goddess in Women’s Detective Fiction. She has written books on Jung, gender and literary theory as well.

Her new book on transdisciplinary Jung, Remembering Dionysus, was published in 2017. She is now working on a mystery novel with a triple woman hero as another way of entering the wild.

Rowland is co-chair of MA Engaged Humanities and the Creative Life at Pacifica Graduate Institute, California, and formerly professor of English and Jungian Studies at the University of Greenwich, UK. For more, visit http://susanarowland.com/.

Tickets are $5 for Wildling Museum members, $10 general admission. For tickets, visit http://www.wildlingmuseum.org/artist-talk-art-as-alchemical-portal-to-nature-sept-23/, stop in the Wildling, or call 805-686-8315.

For more about the Wildling, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Mitra Cline for Wildling Museum of Art and Nature.