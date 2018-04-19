Janet Wolf Cruises to Victory in 2nd District Supervisor Race

Surrounded by an impressive array of supporters, incumbent Janet Wolf secured her way to victory Tuesday night in her bid to retain her Second District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Wolf had 56.4 percent of the vote while challenger Roger Aceves had 43.4 percent.

At about 10:15 p.m., the County Elections Office announced that all precincts in the district had reported their votes, although some absentee and provisional ballots remain to be counted.

Wolf has served on the board since 2006, and prior served on the Goleta School Board from 2005 to 1993.

Aceves has served on Goleta's City Council since 2006 and has served as the city's mayor twice.

Wolf campaigned by stressing her experience at the county level, reminding voters that she played a key role in navigating the county through turbulent economic times and the she worked to help decrease the county's unfunded retirement liabilities.

Under the evening sky at the Boathouse on Tuesday night, supporters raised their glasses in celebration as Wolf thanked them for working to make her win a reality.

"This really was the Wolf pack!" she said.

Wolf said the election wasn't so much about her as an individual candidate, but about issues she stands for, like the environment, and that the election results were proof that big oil can't buy an election.

Standing next to her husband, Harvey, and her daughters, Jessica and Stephanie, Wolf issued her thanks again to her staff.

"We are one amazing team!" she said.

Across town at Harry's Cafe, Aceves was surrounded by family as well and said he wasn't sure what his future plans will be.

"I do know whatever I do will be to represent our community," he said, adding that a significant number of people chose him. "More than 7,000 people were unhappy. … That should cause [Wolf] to shift her paradigm."

Aceves' term on council will be complete in November, and though Goleta has no term limits, he did not say for sure whether he would be back.

Some of the city's pressing issues — Goleta Beach and the revenue neutrality agreement among them — aren't going away, he said, and that he'll be there to make sure they are addressed.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.