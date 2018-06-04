Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:36 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Supervisor Janet Wolf Formally Announces Bid for Re-Election

She will seek a third term representing the Second District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 13, 2014 | 10:47 p.m.

After serving two terms on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Janet Wolf on Monday made formal what has been known for months — that she is seeking re-election to her Second District seat.

Wolf, whose district includes Santa Barbara, much of Goleta and portions of unincorporated Santa Barbara County, appeared on the Santa Barbara Courthouse steps, flanked by an impressive number of supporters from the environmental, legal and public-safety communities.

Wolf was introduced by Goleta City Councilwoman Paula Perotte, who worked with Wolf on the Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees and on the Safe Routes to School Project.

"Janet is incredible," Perotte said. "She works hard and does her homework."

Perrotte and Councilman Ed Easton showed up in support of Wolf, an appearance that most likely will not go unnoticed by Wolf's challenger, Roger Aceves, who serves on the Goleta City Council and announced his run last August.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider also was on hand to offer an endorsement, saying she appreciated that Wolf was always looking for partnerships with the city, mentioning projects such as the rehabilitation of the Mesa Steps as an example.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal said the Goleta portion of Wolf's district "did not get to be the Goodland by accident," but was a result of her work to preserve the character of the area.

Wolf took the microphone last, and introduced herself as someone who has raised three daughters in eastern Goleta while serving for 11 years as a Goleta school trustee. She said she's been able to achieve the things she promised when she first ran for office.

The completion of a new Emergency Operations Center, reduced pension liabilities and building up the county's strategic reserves to the highest level they've been since she's was elected were among the achievement cited by Wolf.

Some big issues she hopes to tackle if re-elected are approval of the Goleta Valley Community Plan, for which an EIR is being completed, and the preservation of Goleta Beach County Park.

The beach and its future have become a political lightning rod in the area, with many divided on how to address the park's erosion, and whether to protect the facilities and amenities there.

"Let me be clear: Goleta Beach Park is our community's treasure, and I will do everything in my power to protect it," she said. "I want you to know that I will continue to work hard for your voice."

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 