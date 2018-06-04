Supervisor Janet Wolf Formally Announces Bid for Re-Election

She will seek a third term representing the Second District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

After serving two terms on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Janet Wolf on Monday made formal what has been known for months — that she is seeking re-election to her Second District seat.

Wolf, whose district includes Santa Barbara, much of Goleta and portions of unincorporated Santa Barbara County, appeared on the Santa Barbara Courthouse steps, flanked by an impressive number of supporters from the environmental, legal and public-safety communities.

Wolf was introduced by Goleta City Councilwoman Paula Perotte, who worked with Wolf on the Goleta Union School District Board of Trustees and on the Safe Routes to School Project.

"Janet is incredible," Perotte said. "She works hard and does her homework."

Perrotte and Councilman Ed Easton showed up in support of Wolf, an appearance that most likely will not go unnoticed by Wolf's challenger, Roger Aceves, who serves on the Goleta City Council and announced his run last August.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider also was on hand to offer an endorsement, saying she appreciated that Wolf was always looking for partnerships with the city, mentioning projects such as the rehabilitation of the Mesa Steps as an example.

First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal said the Goleta portion of Wolf's district "did not get to be the Goodland by accident," but was a result of her work to preserve the character of the area.

Wolf took the microphone last, and introduced herself as someone who has raised three daughters in eastern Goleta while serving for 11 years as a Goleta school trustee. She said she's been able to achieve the things she promised when she first ran for office.

The completion of a new Emergency Operations Center, reduced pension liabilities and building up the county's strategic reserves to the highest level they've been since she's was elected were among the achievement cited by Wolf.

Some big issues she hopes to tackle if re-elected are approval of the Goleta Valley Community Plan, for which an EIR is being completed, and the preservation of Goleta Beach County Park.

The beach and its future have become a political lightning rod in the area, with many divided on how to address the park's erosion, and whether to protect the facilities and amenities there.

"Let me be clear: Goleta Beach Park is our community's treasure, and I will do everything in my power to protect it," she said. "I want you to know that I will continue to work hard for your voice."

