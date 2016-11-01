Wolfgang Lauter, 1926 – 2016

Posted on November 1, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Source: The Lauter Family

Wolfgang Lauter died Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, at the age of 90 in Santa Barbara, California.

Wolf was born in 1926 in Elbing, Germany, to the late Leo and Lola Lauter. His family immigrated to Toledo, Ohio, in 1936, and Wolf moved to Santa Barbara in 1948. Wolf married Josephine Sabiron in 1952 and the couple recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Wolf served in the Air Force from 1945 to 1948. He graduated from Brooks Institute of Photography and UCSB (biology). He worked as a cinematographer for the 1958 Walt Disney production “The Pigeon that Worked a Miracle,” starring his pet pigeon “Pidge.”

During his 25-year teaching career, Wolf taught at Ojai Valley School, Crane School and Anacapa School (Santa Barbara), sharing his love of biology and photography with numerous students. Wolf was a talented painter, and his fondness for animals was reflected in his paintings.

In 1996, he and Josie went on an African safari, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Wolf delighted in making his garden a habitat for wildlife. He enjoyed walking on the beach, bird watching and visiting the zoo.

Wolf will be lovingly remembered for his kindness, humor, integrity, and devotion to family.

Wolf is survived by his wife Josie Lauter of Santa Barbara; daughters Linda Lauter, Diane Lauter (Patrick O’Donnell), and Annie Eicher (Robert Eicher); grandchildren Shamus O’Donnell, Bethany O’Donnell, and Chloe Eicher; great granddaughter Riley O’Donnell; sister Eva Zimmerman (Sandy Zimmerman); and sister-in-law Ida Lauter. Wolf is preceded in death by his brother Eric Lauter.

No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wolf can be made to one of the organizations dear to Wolf’s heart: the African Wildlife Foundation, the Santa Barbara Zoo or Anacapa School.

Our heartfelt thanks to the many doctors, nurses and other healthcare providers who cared for Wolf, to the generous staff at Trader Joe’s who have provided good cheer and friendship to Wolf and Josie, and to family and friends for their love and support.

— The Lauter Family.