Wolves, Disc Dogs and ‘Pawsitive’ Thinking Part of Upcoming Wags n’ Whiskers Festival

On Sunday, Sept. 13, C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts its seventh annual Wags n’ Whiskers Festival at Girsh Park in Goleta from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free, fun-filled event — the largest animal festival on California’s Central Coast — features dozens of adoptable dogs, cats and bunnies from local animal shelters and rescues and showcases a wide range of pet service providers.

Festival-goers also enjoy a great mix of activities, including a frisbee show with Southern California’s famous Disc Dogs, dog agility, fast-paced flyball with Santa Barbara Supersonic, an exciting military dog performance, as well as cat and bunny training.

They can also meet “Little Star,” a mini therapy horse, along with wolfdogs from WHAR Wolf Sanctuary in Paso Robles.

C.A.R.E.4Paws’s fun Pawsitive Thinking Youth Corner invites kids to learn more about animals and what it means to be a loving, responsible pet caretaker.

In fact, this year — for the first time — Wags n’ Whiskers includes a Pawsitive Thinking Youth Contest. Students K–12 countywide have been invited to create an art piece or poem on the concept of “kindness to all living beings” and submit it to C.A.R.E.4Paws by Aug. 31.

Ten finalists will come up on stage and receive prizes and diplomas at Wags n’ Whiskers. All projects will be on display in the Youth Corner.

Additionally at the event, Project PetSafe provides low-cost vaccines, microchipping and licensing for dogs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while the festival raffle and silent auction features lots of great prizes, including a chance to win a trip for four to Disneyland.

Wags n’ Whiskers is already attracting a record number of supporters, including VCA Care Specialty and Emergency Animal Hospital, the festival’s “Elite Pack” (top) sponsor and C.A.R.E.4Paws’ “Elite Partner” corporate sponsor.

“We’re thrilled to partner with C.A.R.E.4Paws and support Wags n’ Whiskers again this year, as the festival aims to promote forever homes for Santa Barbara County dogs, cats and bunnies,” says VCA Care’s Dr. Eileen Gillen. “We have been working diligently with this wonderful organization since its inception, and we’re proud to be a member of a community and organization so engaged in keeping pets out of shelters and ensuring their safety and welfare.”

The festival not only joins the local animal community and inspires many forever homes for deserving pets (as many as 40 animals got adopted in 2014) but also creates awareness around the tremendous need for rescue and adoption and sheds light on the crucial work that animal welfare groups do in this community.

C.A.R.E.4Paws (short for Community Awareness, Responsibility, Education) is a Santa Barbara County nonprofit whose mission is to reduce pet overpopulation and keep animals out of shelters.

Services include free spays and neuters for low-income dog and cat owners, bilingual community outreach, "Pawsitive Thinking" humane education, intervention programs that keep animals in their homes and countywide adoption events like Wags n’ Whiskers.

Visit care4paws.org/wagsnwhiskers.html for more details and a list of festival participants or contact anytime with questions at 805.968.2273 or [email protected].

— Isabelle Abitia is the executive director at C.A.R.E.4Paws.