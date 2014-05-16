Woman Accused of Threatening Fellow Laze-E-Daze Resident

A female resident of Laze-E-Daze Independent Living in Santa Maria was arrested Thursday after police say she threatened to kill a male resident while brandishing two large knives.

Santa Maria police Sgt. Jesus Valle said officers were called about 7 p.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance at 1318 N. Broadway.

The suspect, 53-year-old Charlyne Walker of Santa Maria, had barricaded herself in a room and refused to comply with orders to come out, according to Valle.

He said arrest and search warrants were obtained, and that officers entered the room and arrested Walker after a brief struggle.

No one was injured during the arrest.

Valle said Walker was transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail and booked on charges of terrorist threats and brandishing a weapon in a threatening manner. Her bail was set at $100,000.

