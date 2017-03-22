Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:44 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Woman Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash in Lompoc

SUV slammed into a streetlight pole on the 1000 block of North O Street

A woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash on North O Street in Lompoc. Click to view larger
A woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Wednesday after a single-vehicle crash on North O Street in Lompoc. (Lompoc Firefighters Association photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:59 p.m. | March 22, 2017 | 3:39 p.m.

A woman involved in a single-vehicle accident in Lompoc was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Wednesday.

Her SUV slammed into a streetlight pole on the 1000 block of North O Street at approximately 11 a.m., according to Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin.

In addition to police, personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Martin said witnesses told police the driver slowed down the vehicle prior to the crash, hinting at a possible medical emergency as the cause.

A Calstar medical helicopter took the woman, reportedly in her upper 40s, to Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

