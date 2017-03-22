Woman Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Crash in Lompoc

SUV slammed into a streetlight pole on the 1000 block of North O Street

A woman involved in a single-vehicle accident in Lompoc was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Wednesday.

Her SUV slammed into a streetlight pole on the 1000 block of North O Street at approximately 11 a.m., according to Lompoc police Sgt. Kevin Martin.

In addition to police, personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Martin said witnesses told police the driver slowed down the vehicle prior to the crash, hinting at a possible medical emergency as the cause.

A Calstar medical helicopter took the woman, reportedly in her upper 40s, to Cottage Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Her name and details on her condition were not available.

