Woman Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Santa Ynez Valley Crash

A woman was seriously injured Monday afternoon when her vehicle struck a tree east of Los Alamos.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol were dispatched at about 2:20 p.m. to the accident scene near the intersection of Foxen Canyon and Alisos Canyon roads.

The victim was taken by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of unspecific injuries, the CHP said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.