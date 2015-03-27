Woman Airlifted to Santa Barbara with Stab Wounds

A 40-year-old woman was airlifted to a Santa Barbara hospital Friday afternoon after suffering multiple stab wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, was attacked shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Cook Street, Lt. James Ginter said.

Officers and emergency personnel who responded to the scene found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her torso, Ginter said.

She was flown by Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but details on her condition were not available.

No arrests had been made, and the investigation was continuing, Ginter said.

