Judge Determines Woman Will Face Animal Cruelty Charges in Lompoc Dog Abuse Case

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge held a woman to answer to a pair of felony animal cruelty charges after a preliminary hearing this week in Lompoc.

Judge Rogelio Flores determined enough evidence exists for Laceie Tyler to be tried on the charges.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said Tyler was charged in connection with two incidents from last August.

She was arrested last year days after the second of two incidents involving a husky-shepherd mix puppy left with broken bones, according to authorities.

Tyler was ordered to appear in Santa Maria courtroom June 5 for an arraignment hearing before Judge James Voysey.

Defense attorney Michael Scott is representing Tyler.

“It was an unfortunate situation,” Scott said after the preliminary hearing. “Hopefully we can resolve it when we get to Santa Maria.”

Several animal advocates from Davey’s Voice were in the courtroom for the hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.