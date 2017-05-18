Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 2:46 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Judge Determines Woman Will Face Animal Cruelty Charges in Lompoc Dog Abuse Case

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 18, 2017 | 4:28 p.m.

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge held a woman to answer to a pair of felony animal cruelty charges after a preliminary hearing this week in Lompoc.

Judge Rogelio Flores determined enough evidence exists for Laceie Tyler to be tried on the charges.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Savrnoch said Tyler was charged in connection with two incidents from last August. 

She was arrested last year days after the second of two incidents involving a husky-shepherd mix puppy left with broken bones, according to authorities. 

Tyler was ordered to appear in Santa Maria courtroom June 5 for an arraignment hearing before Judge James Voysey.

Defense attorney Michael Scott is representing Tyler.

“It was an unfortunate situation,” Scott said after the preliminary hearing. “Hopefully we can resolve it when we get to Santa Maria.”

Several animal advocates from Davey’s Voice were in the courtroom for the hearing on Tuesday afternoon. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 