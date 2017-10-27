Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:10 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Vehicle With 3-Year-Old Boy Inside

Santa Maria police locate toddler a short time after he was reported missing

A 34-year-old Santa Maria woman was arrested Friday night on kidnapping and vehicle-theft charges after she allegedly stole a car in which a sleeping 3-year-old child was in the back seat. Click to view larger
A 34-year-old Santa Maria woman was arrested Friday night on kidnapping and vehicle-theft charges after she allegedly stole a car in which a sleeping 3-year-old child was in the back seat. (Santa Maria Police Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 27, 2017 | 9:13 p.m.
Rene Martinez Click to view larger
Rene Martinez

A woman who allegedly stole a car with a 3-year-old boy sleeping in the back seat was arrested Friday in Santa Maria, police said.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 6:30 p.m. after a resident reported a vehicle had been stolen from the 1000 block of North School Street.

The vehicle was parked in the driveway where the owner saw a woman jump into the car and drive away.

Since the vehicle had been purchased a day earlier, the new owner could not provide a license plate number to police, who broadcast a basic vehicle description to officers throughout the city.

An officer working on a theft investigation not far from the incident joined the search, and about 15 minutes later located a vehicle matching the description.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the 100 block of East Donovan Road, as several other officers responded to provide assistance.

“During the course of the investigation, the missing 3-year-old was located in his child safety seat on the back seat,” police said, adding that the boy was returned to his family.

The driver, Rene Martinez, 34, of Santa Maria, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for charges associated with the incident including suspicion of vehicle theft and kidnapping, police said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 