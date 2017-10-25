Woman Arrested After Multiple Thefts From Lompoc Halloween Store

Lompoc police have arrested a woman suspected of stealing $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Halloween store.

Valerie Carpio, 42, was arrested on burglary and vehicle theft charges, police said.

The arrest came after a woman reportedly stole multiple costumes and accessories between Oct. 12 and Oct. 24 from the Spirit of Halloween Store at 1600 North H St., Lompoc police Sgt. Scott Morgan said.

After Carpio allegedly began posting the items for sale on a local social media site, the store’s regional loss prevention investigator and Lompoc police conducted a reverse sting, police said.

Police said the suspect arrived at the meeting location in a vehicle that had been reported as stolen from Arizona.

Approximately $3,000 worth of merchandise, allegedly stolen from the store, was recovered from the vehicle.

In addition to burglary and vehicle theft charges, Carpio had $75,000 in warrants seeking her arrest, police said.

