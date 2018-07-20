Woman Arrested on DUI Charges After Crashing Vehicle Into Los Olivos Church

A 22-year-old woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a Los Olivos church.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the crash near Alamo Pintado Road, CHP Sgt. Eric Zivic said.

The vehicle driven by Chloe Silvia of Solvang was northbound on Santa Barbara Avenue when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Alamo Pintado Avenue.

As the vehicle traveled through the intersection at high speed, it left the roadway, went into a parking lot and hit the Berean Baptist Church building, causing damage.

Silvia, who received minor injuries, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, Zivic said.

Berean Baptist Church, originally was built as Christian Church of Los Olivos, is considered a historical landmark in Santa Barbara County. Documents note that the structure, built in 1894, was the first Protestant church in the Santa Ynez Valley.

