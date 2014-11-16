Woman Arrested on DUI Charges After Early Morning Crash in Santa Barbara

Driver hospitalized after rollover accident in 2800 block of State Street

A Santa Barbara woman was arrested for driving under the influence early Sunday after a single-vehicle rollover wreck in the 2900 block of State Street, Santa Barbara police said.

The collision occurred around 4:20 a.m. and the woman was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. She was expected to be released later Sunday, Sgt. Brian Jensen said.

There were no other injuries.

“She may have hit other cars but I don’t think other occupied vehicles were involved,” Jensen noted.

The driver, Nicol Sarah Richardson, 23, of Santa Barbara, was ultimately issued a citation for driving under the influence, Sgt. Riley Harwood said.

