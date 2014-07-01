Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:46 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Woman Faces Attempted Murder Charge After Stabbing

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 1, 2014 | 7:22 a.m.

Felicia Ann Donaldson
A Santa Maria woman was arrested on a charge of attempted murder Monday evening after the stabbing of another woman in the 700 block of North East Street.

Sgt. Rob Morris said Santa Maria police were called to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

Felicia Ann Donaldson, 29, was standing in the front yard of the residence and was detained as the possible suspect, based on a description provided to 9-1-1, according to Morris.

He said officers on the scene found another woman, identified as 29-year-old Christina Sendejas of Santa Maria, with several stab wounds to the back of her neck and head. She was transported to Cottage Hospital by helicopter because of the nature of her injuries, according to Morris.

He said the victim told officers she had been stabbed by the suspect for no known reason while at the residence.

Donaldson was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Morris said the investigation is ongoing.

