Woman Arrested, Man Sought in Santa Maria Carjacking

A woman was in custody and a man was being sought by police Friday in connection with a New Year's Day carjacking in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria police said that officers responded at 12:39 a.m. Thursday to a carjacking near Western Avenue and West Williams Street, where the victim described the suspects as an African American man and a Hispanic woman.

“The female brandished a handgun at the victim while the African American male stood next to the victim and the vehicle,” said Sgt. Alfredo Ruiz. “The victim exited the vehicle and both suspects fled in the stolen vehicle.”

During the investigation, police identified the female suspect as Jessica Garcia, 20, of Santa Maria, and booked her into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, grand theft and possession of stolen property.

The male suspect, identified as Michael Angelo Jordan, 25, was still being sought. Police believe he is still in the Santa Maria area.

“The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the assistance of the community in locating Jordan,” Ruiz said.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 or Crime Stoppers at 1.877.800.9100.

