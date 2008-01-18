Woman Arrested On Suspicion of Embezzlement

A 43-year-old woman turned herself into the Sheriff’s Department on Thursday after learning there was a warrant out for her arrest in connection with the embezzlement of $559,000 from a Santa Barbara company, authorities said.

Santa Barbara — A 43-year-old woman turned herself into the Sheriff’s Department Thursday after learning there was a warrant out for her arrest in connection with the embezzlement of $559,000 from a Santa Barbara company, authorities said Friday.

Sheriff deputies say Charlene Cortez Avila, a past employee of Card Payment Solutions, stole money from the company between October of 2004 and June of 2007.

In July, the company – which enables businesses to accept credit cards – discovered a $440,000 discrepancy in merchant losses, authorities said.

An internal investigation at the company allegedly connected several suspicious transactions to Cortez-Avila, who had been laid off the month before. At that point, the company called the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said she embezzled the money by altering the course of a transaction between Card Payment Solutions and its banking institution, and then sending these funds into her personal accounts.

“Cortez-Avila became so proficient in hiding these transactions, she began to embezzle more and more money where the dollar amounts and number of transfers increased over the months, and in some cases were as much as $52,000 a month,” said Sgt. Alex Tipolt, the department’s public information officer, in a statement Friday.

Cortez-Avila was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of embezzlement-related charges and held in lieu of $557,000 bail, Tipolt said.

Tree Removal, Utility Relocation To Precede Major Construction on 101

Santa Barbara — Crews soon will begin removing utilities and several trees to prepare for the summer onset of a major construction project on Highway 101 from Milpas Street to Hot Spings Road.

This month, in the Coast Village Road area, Verizon, Southern California Edison and Cox Communications will resume installing new underground facilities. The City of Santa Barbara will be relocating water and wastewater lines near Cacique, Indio Muerto, and Punta Gorda Streets. Edison high-voltage transmission lines will remain above ground for safety and maintenance.

Before Feb. 15, Caltrans maintenance crews will remove seven trees in the project corridor to avoid the possibility of harm to nesting birds. The trees will be removed near Sycamore Creek by Dwight Murphy Field and near the Milpas northbound off-ramp.

Meanwhile, the improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road. include planting nearly 500 trees as well as additional landscaping throughout the project area.

The $57 million project includes widening the freeway; reconstructing two major interchanges; building or improving six bridges; and improving local streets and pedestrian pathways. It is slated to take four years.

During construction, Highway 101 will have two lanes open in each direction.

The majority of construction will occur behind concrete barriers during daytime work hours; some nighttime lane closures will occur.

This is a joint project by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Caltrans and the City of Santa Barbara.