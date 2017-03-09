Santa Barbara Woman Asking for Public’s Help in Finding Missing Black Lab Puppy

A Santa Barbara woman is asking for the public’s help in locating her black Labrador retriever puppy, which disappeared from her yard a week ago.

Laura Goldin said the female dog, Rheyd, has been missing from her neighborhood in the El Sueno Road area since last Friday.

“She is super sweet and friendly, has not been chipped, as we were going to do that next month when she was fixed,” Goldin told Noozhawk.

Goldin and her family have been searching for the puppy, and using social media to get the word out. They also have checked local animal shelters, and posted fliers around the community.

“At this time, we are offering a reward, as we believe she was taken from our yard,” Goldin said.

The $1,000 reward is being offered “no questions asked,” she said.

Anyone with information about Rheyd’s whereabouts can contact her at 805.450.9884 or [email protected]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.