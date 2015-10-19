Woman Burned After Fire at Friendship Manor in Isla Vista

Advice

Retirement community resident was smoking in bed while using oxygen which caused a flash fire that burned her face

A 78-year-old resident of an Isla Vista retirement community suffered first-and-second-degree burns to her face after smoking in bed on oxygen Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman was taken from Friendship Manor to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

She was laying in bed smoking and that set off the oxygen tank, causing a flash fire that burned her, Eliason said. There was no explosion.

The fire caused smoke damage to the room and burned the rug. County Fire trucks on scene ventilated the room and temporarily evacuated some people at the 6647 El Colegio Rd. retirement community while smoke was cleared from the area, Eliason said.

Everyone was allowed back into the building by 10;35 a.m., shortly after the 10:12 a.m. call time.

American Medical Response and the University of California Police Department also responded to the scene.

