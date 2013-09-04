Woman Charged with DUI in Rollover That Left 2 Children Hurt

Criminal charges have been filed against a woman who was allegedly involved in a rollover accident while she was driving under the influence of alcohol and on her cell phone. The crash left two child passengers with injuries.

Soledad Garcia Rodriguez has been charged with four felony counts, including two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and two counts of felony child endangerment, according to a statement from Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley sent out Wednesday.

Rodriguez was allegedly at the wheel on Sunday when her vehicle rolled over on Simas Road in Santa Maria, injuring two young passengers — a 7-year-old and a 17-month-old.

Rodriguez is also being charged with driving without a license, a misdemeanor, and with driving a motor vehicle while using a wireless telephone without a hands-free device.

The statement from the DA's Office also alleges that the 7-year-old suffered great bodily injury in the crash.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear for arraignment Wednesday morning in Santa Maria Superior Court.

