Woman Charged with Embezzling Money from Employer

Santa Maria Police announced Monday that they've arrested a woman suspected of embezzling large sums of money from the property-management company she worked.

Melissa Reynoso, 44, was charged with embezzlement, preparing false documents as evidence, and an aggravated white-collar-crime enhancement, according to a statement from police.

The arrest concluded a months-long embezzlement investigation.

Reynoso, who had been an office manager for a local property management company for several years, was taken into custody at 9:15 a.m. at 2540 Professional Parkway in Santa Maria, police said.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Reynoso had embezzled large sums of money during several years as an employee."

She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

