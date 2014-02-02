Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 7:36 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Woman, Child Critically Injured When Struck by Car

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | February 2, 2014

Three people suffered major injuries Sunday when a vehicle jumped a curb and struck two pedestrians at the north end of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before noon in the 1700 block of North Broadway, Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said.

The pedestrians — a woman and a girl who were on the sidewalk on the east side of the street — suffered traumatic injuries, he said.

The woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and the child was also flown to a trauma center, but Hadfield said he didn’t know which one.

A female passenger in the vehicle also suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center.

After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle — a Mazda sedan — struck a building, and came to rest in a nearby field, Hadfield said.

He said the driver, who was uninjured, was being interviewed by Santa Maria police.

Police Sgt. Paul Flores said investigators remained on scene at midafternoon, and were still trying to confirm what caused the crash.

He noted that it was raining at the time of the collision, and said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The names of those involved were not released.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

