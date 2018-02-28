Woman Cited for Prostitution During Massage Parlor Checks in Santa Maria

A Monterey Park woman was arrested on suspicion of prostitution during a citywide inspection of massage parlors, Santa Maria police Sgt. Eligio Lara said Wednesday.

Police officers were joined by representatives from the city’s Code Compliance and Fire Department for the inspections.

"The goal of the inspections is to educate and bring the businesses to compliance according to the new massage parlor ordinance. Follow-up inspections are planned for all the businesses with the violations,” Lara said.

Inspections revealed several municipal code violations and two alcohol violations were identified, which will be handled via the City Attorney’s Office for corrections and/or prosecution.

A woman contacted during the inspections of the 7 Day Spa ended up under arrest for prostition, police said, adding she was cited and released. Her name and age were not released.

The city plans on continuing to conduct massage parlor inspections, police said.

Anyone with questions regarding licensed massage parlors can contact the Santa Maria Police Department's Community Service Unit by calling 805.928.3781.

